

AB Bank inaugurates ACS service

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Ahmed Jamal and President and Managing Director of AB Bank Tarique Afzal formally inaugurated the service, says a press release.

Dr. Mohammad Hossain, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Senior Management of the Bank were also present during the inauguration.

The Automated Challan System will enable fast and secure deposit of VAT, Tax, Govt. fees etc. This new system will reduce time and the possibility of fraud. Under ACS, treasury invoices can be deposited through cash or through cheque at any AB Bank branches or through on-line.

Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal lauded the role of Managing Director of AB Bank for playing a leadership role in this initiative.

He said in his speech "I would like to thank AB Bank for launching the first Automated Challan System among the private banks". He mentioned that among all private banks AB has been actively engaged with Bangladesh Bank in introducing this service which made it possible for them to be the first.





