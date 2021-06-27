Video
Home Business

‘Workers nutrition key to sustainability of RMG industries’

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Improving the nutrition of the RMG workers can be one of the key competitive factors for sustainability of RMG (readymade garment) industries of Bangladesh.
This was revealed at a virtual workshop titled 'Coordinated Strategy and Collaborative Action Plan for Workforce Nutrition' in the capital held on Thursday last.  
The event was organized by Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network (SBN) Bangladesh, a platform under the Ministry of Industries jointly convened by Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and World Food Programme (WFP).
Kazi Zebunnessa Begum, Additional Secretary, Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; attended the workshop as the chief guest, while Goutom Kumar, Director General, Department of Labour; chaired it, says a press release.        
Md. Humayun Kabir, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment; Dr. Al Amin Sarker, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Industries; Dr. SM Mustafizur Rahman, Line Director, NNS, Institute of Public Health and Nutrition (IPHN); Dr. Rudaba Khondker, Country Director of GAIN Bangladesh; among others, spoke.
Dr. Shaifun N. Shimul, Associate Professor of Institute of Health Economics, Dhaka University presented one of the keynote papers.
During the event, the findings from three studies related to mapping exercise for coordinated and collective actions on workforce nutrition, assessment of market systems around RMG factories and the value proposition for establishing fair price shop was disseminated.  
One of the key finding is that a formal meal plan including wages which provide means of buying nutritious and safe food, storing home-made food safely, and clean dining room can significantly improve workers' morale, reduce absenteeism, and increase productivity.
Mess room/kitchenettes with refrigerator and cupboards to store food are also important consideration.
Most factories do not have regulatory bindings on provision for paid breastfeeding breaks. The needs of the breastfeeding mothers and their new-born children are not commonly prioritized.
Another key finding was that RMG workers lead a hectic lifestyle, and therefore, they prefer food items that require a minimum effort and can quickly be processed and cooked.
As a result, food items like eggs, noodles, snacked potatoes are frequently consumed by female RMG workers. The small shops around the RMG factories sell a lot of counterfeit items that can pose significant health risk to RMG workers.
It was also found that SMEs including catering companies, restaurants and bakeries should be provided extensive support in food safety knowledge development and access to finance for purchasing the required machinery and equipment to ensure that the RMG workers has access to safe and nutritious food.


