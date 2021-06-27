‘Training, capital to make BD women not only self reliant, but also employers’

The indomitable entrepreneurship spirit of Bangladesh's women has showed they just need skill training and small capital to turn them not only self-reliant but also a source of creating jobs for others.

As per World Economic Forum (WEF) report, Bangladesh is now the second most gender equal country in Asia, top in South Asia and ranks 47th among 144 countries of the world in Global Gender Gap Index.

"You just need to get a small support along with your determination and courage to achieve your goal," said Pranitra Sarkar, owner of a Jamdani cottage industry of Rupganj that has employed 22 workers, BSS report said.

Sarker, one of the Bangladesh's unbeatable women whose Jamdani sharees now sells at Taka 20,000 to 45,000 and attributed her success to the support of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) that actually plays the role behind her success.

Sarkar left her job in 2009 and took training from BSCIC on sewing Jamdani. "After the training, I took loan from BSCIC and set up a jamdani factory at a small scale. After setting up the factory, I didn't need to look back," Sarkar said.

She said she expanded her factory gradually starting from three workers. She said 22 workers are now working at her place and exporting her produce. Started with an initial capital of Taka 20 lakh her capital now over Taka two crore.

Like Sarkar, Nazma Akhter of Godabari in Rajshahi district is another woman entrepreneur who took BSCIC training on shoe making in 2007. She said she left her paramedical job to set up a cottage shoe making factory with an initial investment of Taka 20,000.

Khatun is another example. Within 12 years, she now owns two export-oriented shoe factories in Savar EPZ where 400 workers are working. Khatun's capital now runs over Taka 12-13.

Rezbin Hafeeza of Gaibandha is another story. She took BSCIC training in shoe making and set up two shoe factories at Jirabo in Ashulia and Battala in Gaibandha. Over 80 workers are working at her factories.

"BSIC has so far empowered 9,755 women imparting training in different trade and allocating loans. During the current fiscal 2020-21, over 301 women became entrepreneurs with BSCIS support in various sectors.

BSIC chairman Mushtaq Hasan said his organization has disbursed Taka 50 crore loan to women this fiscal year while it is planning Tk 100 crore loan support to women entrepreneurs in 2021-22.

Hasan said initiatives have been taken to launch various programs in the coming financial year with special emphasis on women's self-employment through training.

BSCIC has been implementing various initiatives with short-term, medium-term and long-term plans to help government achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. It plans for creating 10 million new entrepreneurs with 20 million job opportunities over upcoming years.

Hasan said a MoU has been signed with Karmasangsthan Bank to provide loan to unemployed youths trained under the 'Bangabandhu Youth Loan' programme.

Under the programme loans ranging from Taka 20,000 to Taka 5,00,000 will be provided to young people who have already received business skill training from BSIC in different trades.

