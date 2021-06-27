Business Event

State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk, Deputy Minister Enamul Haque Shamim, Senior Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar and Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Director General AKM Wahed Uddin Chowdhury among other officers pose for a photo after the signing of Annual Performance Agreement (APA) 2021-22 between the ministry and its subordinate departments at the conference room of the ministry in Dhaka recently. Later the State Minister distributed National Integrity Award, APA Implementation Award among officials.