Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:59 AM
Home Business

Walton launches new gaming laptop Waxjambu series

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has launched a new model of high configured gaming laptop in the market. Named as Waxjambu GL710H, the device is priced only Tk.189,950. In addition to the cash price, this laptop can be bought in installments facilities as well.
Besides, students are getting guaranteed scholarship ranging from Tk 2,000 to a maximum of Tk 1 lakh on purchasing any model of Walton brand laptop, desktop PC, tablet PC or all-in-one computer under its 'Crore Taka Scholarship' project, says a press release.
Engineer Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd. and CEO of Walton computer products said, the new Walton gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch full HD Matte IPS LED Backlit Display with 144Hz refresh rate and 72% NTSC while the screen resolution is 1920x1080 pixels. As a result, users will have great experience on playing games, working or watching movies.
The high speed of this laptop is ensured by Intel's 10th generation 2.20 GHz Core i7 10870H processor. It has a 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM which can be expanded up to 32 GB. There is an 1 terabyte M.2 228 solid state drive with NVMe PCle Gen 3.0X4 interface for storing necessary games, software, documents, movies etc.
This device sports a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3060 model 6GB GDDR6 video RAM as graphics to run powerful and heavy games effortlessly. There is also a built-in Intel HD Graphics 630. This laptop has high definition audio to create an attractive gaming atmosphere with 2x2W speakers, sound blaster atlas and built in array microphone.
A powerful 3-cell polymer battery has been used in the laptop to ensure more than 8 hours power backup. It has a 1.0 mega pixel HD camera for clear video calls. Connectivity features of the device include 3 USB 3.2 Type A, 1 X powered USB port, 1 thunderbolt port, 1 mini display port, HDMI, MicroSD push-push card reader dual band WiFi, bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet LAN etc.
It features per-key RGB backlight keyboard with numeric pad and built in gamma secure touch pad with Microsoft PTP multi-gesture and scrolling function.


