Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:59 AM
Home Business

Tea Board distributes Tk 18.55 lakh among garden workers

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021
Business Desk

Tea Board distributes Tk 18.55 lakh among garden workers

Tea Board distributes Tk 18.55 lakh among garden workers

Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) has distributed Tk 18,55,000 welfare grant for the workers of the country's tea gardens and their dependants in the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21.
The grant include education incentives for 469 students (sons and daughters of the tear garden workers) who passed SSC and HSC exams, matrimonial assistance for 128 daughters and special welfare assistance to 39 tea garden workers.
Some cheques were distribute among the recipients at an event held at Majdihi Tea garde, Srimangal Upazila under Moulvibazar district on Thursday last.
BTB Project Development Unit Acting Director Dr. AKM Rafiqul Huq attended the event as the chief gust.
He said the fund was distributed under different projects taken by BTB Chairman Major General Md Zahirul Islam, to develop the tea industry of the country. He said cheques were already distributed in different tea gardens.
Majdihi Tea Garden Manager SK Barua said the welfare grant will help improving life style of the workers and education for their children. The cheques were given after scrutinizing application received in February following an official announcement that called upon the workers to apply for the assistance.
At the cheque distrubitin event PDU Assistant Development Officer Mohammad Maniruzzaman Akand and Paanchayet General Secretary Satya Narayan Chatri were present among other officials.


