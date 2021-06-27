Beximco to develop online food stock, market monitoring system



Officials of Beximco Computers Ltd (BCL) led joint venture and the Ministry of Food sign a dealat the Conference room of Directorate General Food office on Thursday last.

The BCL will lead to ensure the FS&MMS in collaboration with Beximco Limited, Tech Mahindra Ltd, and Tech Valley Networks Ltd building a unique platform for better monitoring and improved governance and management of food stocks while bringing all stakeholders together.

The government's roadmap to food and nutritional security, sustainable intensification and diversification of climate resilient food grain production with increased distribution, commercialization and livelihood improvement through technological innovation will be achieved.

"This project, in a true sense, is a reflection of achieving Honorable Prime Minister's Digital Bangladesh vision," says a press release.

Beximco Computers Limited, in presence of consortium partners, signed an agreement with the Directorate General of Food on Thursday at the Conference room of Directorate General Food office.

Modern Food Storage Facility Project (MFSP) funded by World Bank under Directorate General of Food, Ministry of Food has granted 'BCL-Beximco-TechM-TVNL' consortium the "Supply, Installation, and Commissioning of Online Food Stock and Market Monitoring System (FS&MMS)" project.

Speaking at the event as a chief guest Minister of Food Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP said the Ministry of Food's activities are also being modernized and updated in keeping with the continuous efforts to build a better Bangladesh. More openness and accountability in the food department's activities would be assured by online monitoring of food warehouses, which includes regional food offices, district offices, and upazila offices.

The project aims to build an integrated online platform to manage and monitor food stock across the country. FS&MMS will support the development, installation, and initial operation of a nationwide electronic monitoring system for food stocks. Modernization of the food movement process through technology, such as selecting the optimum route in a digital process, tracking food vehicles via an app, receiving real-time performance updates and monitoring moisture in the food storage, among other functionalities. This project will introduce better transparency, accountability and good governance in the procurement, storage, movement and distribution of food grain by the government

Beximco led consortium will also ensure Data Connectivity across all the DG Food locations in approximately 1200 sites in 64 districts of Bangladesh to maintain the countrywide network and ensure the required uptime and bandwidth. Capacity Building of around 35,000 stakeholders such as- Farmers, Millers, Dealers, Movement Contractors and many Government Authorities will be ensured by the consortium.

The Online platform will enable and automate activities and tasks of Directorate General of Food across the country.

Sheikh Muzibar Rahman, Director General, Directorate General of Food presided over the ceremony, Dr. Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, Secretary, Ministry of Food spoke as a special guest. Samira Zuberi Himika, Senior Advisor, Beximco Computers Limited also spoke on the occasion on behalf of the consortium. The signing ceremony was conducted by Md. Rezaul Karim Sheikh, Project Director, MFSP Project.



