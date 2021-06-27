Video
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Business

Data confirm US inflation spike but are unlikely to rattle Fed

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

WASHINGTON, June 26: Prices have indeed spiked in the United States, government data released Friday said, but analysts believe the increase isn't enough to change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is planning to keep rates low to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in May rose 3.9 percent from the same month in 2020, its largest year-on-year increase since August 2008, the data said.
However much of the increase was in energy prices, which a year ago were languishing after business restrictions to stop the virus from spreading caused a sharp downturn in demand.
The dynamic -- a big price spike relative to 2020 in sectors hit hard by the pandemic -- was what Fed officials led by Chair Jerome Powell had bet would happen as the US economy reopens, and is unlikely to change minds at the central bank.
"From the Fed's perspective, price pressures are transient and will abate as reopening effects fade and supply constraints ease," Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said.
Economists have debated for months over whether the Fed's zero interest rates and the US government's trillions of dollars in stimulus spending will cause inflation to soar when Covid-19 vaccines allow business to return to normal.    -AFP


