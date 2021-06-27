Daraz introduces referral programme for sellers

Daraz Bangladesh, the leading online marketplace has introduced a unique 'Seller Referral Program' to enables both Daraz customers and sellers to refer new sellers to the Daraz platform and enhance the overall business modalities for both the platform and the vendors.

New sellers would have to use certain referral codes while signing up on Daraz, so the referees' primary objective is completed. After a new seller attaining a certain benchmark, the referee shall receive a Daraz voucher worth BDT 300 per refer as a reward. A person can refer unlimited sellers and will enjoy rewards for 5 new sellers and up to BDT 1500 per month.

The Seller Referral Programme has been activated from June 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021. To know more about the program visit https://referral.darazbd.net/













