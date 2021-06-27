BD to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia

The government has approved a proposal to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia under government to government initiative. The approval came from the cabinet committee on economic affairs on Saturday.

Of thje approved quantity, 200,000 tonnes of wheat will be purchased following the direct buying method and the rest 300,000 tonnes through open tender.

For faster import, the cabinet committee also reduced the tender submission time to 15 days from 45 days since the publication of the tender in newspapers.

The cabinet committee on public purchase approved 14 proposals worth Tk 1,605.51 crore on Saturday..

Different ministries and divisions placed the proposals at the 23rd meeting of the cabinet committee on public purchase in a meeting led by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Of the Tk 1,605 crore, the government will give around Tk 1,552 crore while the rest around Tk 53 crore will come from the World Bank as loan.









