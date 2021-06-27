NRBC Bank holds 8th AGM; approves 12.5pc dividend

The Shareholders of the NRBC Bank Limited approved 12.5% consisting of 5% stock and 7.5% cash dividend for the year ended 2020, at the 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank held on Saturday.

The AGM was held through digital platform `Zoom,' as per the directive of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

NRBC Bank Board of Directors Chairman SM Parvez Tamal, presided over the AGM participated Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia. Company Secretary Md. Mozammel Hossain conducted the meeting while Chairman S M Parvez Tamal presented the Annual Report 2020 of the Bank and Directors Report before the shareholders, including Shakib Al Hasan, number one all-rounder of the world.

Apart from that dividend approval, adoption and approval of last year's Financial Statements, retirement and reelection of 04 Directors and other agenda were also approved in the AGM by the votes of the shareholders. NRBC Bank experienced tremendous growth in all financial parameters in 2020 amid Corona Virus pandemic situation.

The bank's deposit increased by 25 per cent from Tk 7,185 crore to Tk 9,017 crore in December 2020. Loans increased by 20.67 percent. At the end of last year, the amount of debt stood at Tk.7,483 crore; last year it was 6,201 crore. Net profit has increased from Tk 114 crore to Tk. 134 crore. Earnings per share stood at Tk 2.31.

The bank's NPL (Non Performing Loan) rate is only 2.93 percent. The bank has shown financial strength by saving 12.52 percent of its capital adequacy Ratio (CAR) . It was informed in the discussion of the AGM that NRBC Bank is a strong partner of the government for revenue collection. NRBC Bank is lending money to the people in an easy process. Microcredit schemes have been introduced for this purpose. Under this scheme in partnership banking, loans will be given to 1 lakh marginalized people in the next one year by they will be able to become self-reliant by arranging their own work. In addition to the banking activities, the bank has stood beside Corona affected people.







