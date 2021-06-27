Postal department seeks NOC extension for Nagad

The Postal Department has applied to the Bangladesh Bank for extension of no objection certificate (NOC) as interim approval of Mobile Financial Services Nagad recently till December this year.

According to central bank sources the MFS Nagad's current NOC tenure expires on next Wednesday.

The government is in the process of making Nagad a subsidiary of the Postal Department, but some long-term issues, such as amending the law and approval of the Prime Minister is necessary in this regard, a senior official in the department said.

That is why the Postal Department has recently applied for a six-month extension of its no-objection period.

Earlier this month, the Department of Posts and Telecommunications held a meeting in this regard in the presence of representatives of Bangladesh Bank and the Ministry of Finance. It was decided at the meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Department Md. Afzal Hossain to apply for extension of time.

Meeting sources said, it took extra time to complete the formation of the subsidiary company due to the general public holiday due to Covid 19 pandemic.

The Memorandum of Association, Article of Association and Vendor Agreement have already been drafted to form the subsidiary company, it is awaiting final approval from the government, sources said.

To keep the Nagad service continue for the 50 million customers it was decided to apply for an extension with the consent of all the members of the meeting, they added.

On March 26, 2019, the Prime Minister's Office launched the Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad, which has been innovative and affordable from the beginning, has gained more than 50 million customers in just over two years.

Nagad had made a huge buzz by introducing electronic KYC in the financial sector of Bangladesh and opening an account by dialing *167# with partnership with mobile telecom operator.

At present, the MFS operator is transacting more than Tk 650 million per daily. Moreover, in situations like Covid, the MFS operator has responded by distributing government social security program allowances and other government assistance.





