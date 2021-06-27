Video
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:57 AM
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Business

WB to give $191m for BD Covid response, higher education

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Business Correspondent

The World Bank (WB) has approved a $191 million credit to Bangladesh to help   strengthening the higher education sector and create better respond capacity to the COVID-19 pandemic challenges.
The WB board of directors approved the project namely 'Higher Education Acceleration Transformation Project - the first WB supported regional education project in South Asia, said a press release on Friday.
It will support regional collaboration in higher education sector, including student mobility through equivalence programs, credit transfer schemes, and university twinning arrangements within the region.
It will also help more women access to quality higher education, which will result in increased female labor force participation. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit hard the higher education sector in South Asia, causing more dropouts and fewer enrolments.
Female students are likely to be disproportionately impacted, further exacerbating the existing gender gap in higher education. So the project will support pandemic and emergency response and build systemic resilience in the higher education sector with a specific focus on digitization.
"For our collective future, higher education is a necessity, not a choice. As Bangladesh aspires to achieve upper middle-income status, the country needs to invest in its youth to create skilled and globally competitive workforce" said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.
 "This financing will help Bangladesh strengthen quality and relevance of tertiary education particularly for women, as well as ensure business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic," she added.
The WB fund will establish a South Asian Higher Education Portal, hosted in Bangladesh, to facilitate the 'virtual mobility' of students, by allowing students from the registered universities to take courses for credit outside their home country.
In addition to Bangladesh and Afghanistan, students from other South Asian countries will be able to access the portal. It will also strengthen regional cooperation among the National Research and Education Networks (NRENs) and provide expanded access and connectivity for students.
The project will upgrade the Bangladesh Research and Education Network (BdREN) and will offer a subsidized connectivity package to students and the participating universities in BdREN.
'The release said South Asia region has the second-lowest female labor force participation rate globally. To enable more women to have access to quality higher education, get better jobs, and become leaders, the project will build a network of women's universities and institutions to be initially anchored on the Asian University of Women in Chittagong.
The credit is from the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) and has a 30-year term, including a five-year grace period. Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing IDA program totalling over $14 billion.


