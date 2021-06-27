Edible oil, vegetables, red lentil, onion turn more costly



Customers shopping at a kitchen market in Dhaka.

Traders said prices of most vegetables saw a significant rise in price as the supply chain suffered disruption for monsoon weather.

The downpour caused damaged to a huge number of plantation across the country and resulted in a supply shortage of vegetables in the city markets. The prices of vegetables shot up by Tk 10-20 a kg in the city markets.

Aubergine sold for Tk 60-90 a kg, papaya for Tk 40, bitter gourd for Tk 70-80 kg, bottle gourd for Tk 50-60 apiece, okra for Tk 50-60 a kg, pointed gourd for Tk 50-60, cucumber for Tk 60-70, and tomato for Tk 60-70 on Friday.

The price of green chili rose by Tk 10-20 selling it for Tk 60-80 a kg. Potato price increased by Tk 5 a kg to sell at Tk 25-30. The prices of red lentil also went up by Tk 5 a kg over the week.

The coarse lentils sold for Tk 75-80 a kg, medium at Tk 95-100 and the fine variety sold for Tk 115-120. Onion price increased by Tk 5 a kg to sell at Tk 50-60 while imported ones were sold for around Tk 50 on the day.

Rice sold at higher price during the week when medium quality rice sold for Tk 52-58 a kg on Friday. Miniket sold for Tk 58-62 and fine quality rice sold for Tk 64-66. Najirshail sold for Tk 65-68 a kg.

The prices of edible oil remained high in the city markets. A one-litre bottle of soya bean oil sold for Tk 150-160 while a five litre container of soya bean oil sold for Tk 680-720.Unpackaged soya bean oil sold for Tk 130 a litre and palm oil sold for Tk 115-118 a litre.

Garlic prices were on high side. Imported garlic retailed at Tk 140-145 a kg while the local variety sold for Tk 80-100. The prices of ginger remained unchanged. The imported variety sold for Tk 140-150 a kg while local ones were retailed between Tk 120-130.

Eggs were costlier selling four units between Tk 34-38. Sugar prices were also high. Refined sugar retailed at Tk 68-70 a kg while packaged sugar sold at Tk 78.

Broiler sold at Tk 145-160 a kg on Friday. The Sonali chicken sold for Tk 220-230 a kg while local chicken sold for Tk 500-540 a kg.

Beef sold for Tk 550-570 a kg and mutton sold at Tk 800-900 a kg.

Fish prices were unchanged. Rohita sold for Tk 250-280 a kg and Katla for Tk 230-260.Pangas and

Telapia sold for Tk 130-180 and Tk 120-160 a kg respectively. Packaged salt was retailed at Tk 35 while the refined one was sold at Tk 25.













