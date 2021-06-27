DU VC unsure when students will get C-19 vaccine





Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman is yet to know when the students of the institution will get Covid-19 vaccine.

Contacted, Prof Akhtaruzzaman told The Daily Observer that he is not sure when the students will get vaccinated.

"I talk to the Health Minister everyday about this. Preparations are underway for a vaccination programme. But he did not

tell me when the students will get vaccine," he said.

"The Minister told me that the vaccination programme of all the public universities will be started, giving vaccine to the students of Dhaka University first," the VC said.

Meanwhile, around 26,000 students of DU underwent the registration process for Covid-19 vaccine, which started on March 24 and ended on March 31. In the time of registration, they had to give some pieces of information including the NID number. A large number of the students could not submit NID number.

Prof Md Asif Hossain Khan, the director of Information and Communication Technology Cell of the university, said that among around 26 thousand students who completed the registration for vaccine, some 5,500 students did not give NID number.

On the other hand, a large number of students Dhaka University expressed dissatisfaction towards the administration after learning that the students of some other universities including Khulna University got vaccinated.

The students' representatives are repeatedly urging the authorities to take necessary steps to arrange the vaccination programme and reopen the university.