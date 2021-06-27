Suspension of anticipatory bail hearing causing injustice: Experts

Ariful Islam, a small time businessman, was made an accused in a case filed with Chandpur Sadar Police Station for allegedly vandalising the house of his neighbour on March 30.

The accused went into hiding to avoid arrest.

Meanwhile, he has contacted a Supreme Court lawyer to secure his pre-arrest bail, which is popularly known as anticipatory bail.

But the lawyer told him that there is no scope to apply for anticipatory bail from the High Court due to the surge in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like him, countless justice seekers are immensely suffering as the regular functioning of the courts remain suspended, aimed at stemming the spread of the deadly Covid-19, since April 4.

The virtual courts of the Supreme Court and lower courts are operating on a limited scale only to hear bail petitions filed by the detained prisoners or the arrested persons produced by the law enforcers before the lower courts, following the government restrictions

across the country.

Hearing on the anticipatory bail petitions have been stopped in the High Court. However, anticipatory bails are considered to be safeguard for an accused, who apprehends or has a reason to believe that he may get arrested for a non-bailable offence.

There were 30 HC benches last week, but no bench entertained anticipatory bail applications as it did not have jurisdiction to hear anticipatory bail.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Thursday assigned all 53 High Court benches from today (Sunday) to virtually hear and dispose of urgent cases, except anticipatory bail petitions.

Supreme Court sources said hearing of the anticipatory bail petitions had been kept in abeyance fearing transmission of infection among the litigants when the precondition of anticipatory bail is that the petitioner must appear before the HC bench.

Legal experts said the Supreme Court could not curtail the right of a citizen to get a legal remedy through an administrative decision. Therefore, stopping to hear an anticipatory bail petition was causing injustice.

Former Vice Chairman of the Bangladesh Bar Council Khandker Mahbub Hossain told journalists earlier that many people were made accused in innumerable cases during the ongoing restrictions. In this circumstances, the accused are facing harassment by the law enforces. If an initiative is not taken to resume anticipatory bail hearing immediately, a chaotic situation will arise.

In this regard, Attorney General Advocate AM Amin Uddin told the Daily Observer that, in case of anticipatory bail, the accused has to appear in court in person as per the law. If bail is denied, the accused is sent to jail. The fact is where will the accused surrender in the virtual court conducted through video conferencing? That system has not been developed. Therefore, hearing of the anticipatory bail petitions has been suspended until normal situation returns.

There is a risk of Covid-19 infection of the judges, lawyers, litigants as well as court staff. Maybe this aspect is also under consideration of the Chief Justice due to which hearing of anticipatory bail petitions has not been started, said the chief law officer of the country.

However, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said the Supreme Court should introduce the opportunity for seeking anticipatory bail immediately. Since it is closed, many people are being harassed by law enforcers.





