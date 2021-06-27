21 houses go under rain water forcing occupants to return to the open



Jamalpur, June 26: Twenty-one houses in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila under a under the Ashrayan project for the homeless are already inundated following the recent rains.The houses, constructed at a cost of Tk 3,570,000, had been handed over to these families earlier this year.The 21 landless families who finally got their own houses under the Ashrayan project were forced to leave those to live under the open sky due to flooding, they said.Abdur Rahman and four other members of his family moved to their house on May 18. But a heavy rainfall last week forced them to leave and stay in a makeshift tent made of plastic along the road.The site of the housing project, in the middle of local Karbari Beel in Mahadan union, remains waterlogged for almost half the year, he said.They alleged that before constructing the houses, a base of reasonable heightwas not created by earth filling to protect the residents from the waterlogging.Shihab Uddin Ahmed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer in Sarishabari, the residents alleging cracks developing in the walls of many houses, the UNO said those would be repaired.