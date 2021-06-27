Video
Home Front Page

Panel to monitor projects to ease Ctg water-logging

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 26: A high-powered Committee has been constituted with the Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram as the President to coordinate and monitor the ongoing three projects on the removal of water-logging problem.
The newly formed committee will monitor those projects monthly and submit a report to the LGRD Secretary on the development of those projects as water-logging is one of the major problems of the port city, Chattogram.
For this reason, the government had taken three
projects on the problem involving of Taka 9,000 crore.
The decision was taken at a meeting held at Chattogram Circuit House on Saturday attended by the LGRD and Cooperative Minister M Tajul Islam, Chattogram Mayor M Rejaul Karim Chowdhury, LGRD Senior Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed, Water Resources Senior Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, Chattogram Zilla Parishad Chairman M A Salam, WASA MD AKM Fazlullah and CDA Chairman Jahirul Alam Dobash.
The LGRD Minister directed to form a committe with Divisional Commissioner M Kamrul Hasan as the chief including the representatives of all stakeholders.
The Chattogram Mayor Rejaul Karim Chowdhury, and the Chattogram Zilla Parishad Chairman M A Salam will act as advisers to the committee.
The Minister asked the authorities concerned to complete those projects on time.
Meanwhile, three mega projects of Taka 5,616 Cr by CDA and Bangladesh Army, WDB Project of Taka 1,600 crore are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city, Chattogram.
Three mega projects taken by the government to free the Chattogram people from the curse of water-logging have brought no fruits during the current rainy season.
The authorities could do nothing to carry out of those projects spectacular development and effective implementation.
Besides, CDA also have taken some projects to remove water-logging.
The implementation of the project would help remove of rainwater quickly from the city.According to Project Authority sources said, nearly 51 per cent works of the project has already been completed. But the entire project was scheduled to be completed by June last.
Meanwhile, CDA has been constructing a total of 12 sluice gates in the estuary of 12 canals. But CDA could not yet complete the projects.
Another project has been taken by the Water Development Board (WDB) at taka 1600 crore to remove water-logging. The project has been approved in the ECNEC meeting held on February 27 in 2019. Under the project a total of 22 sluice gates will be constructed. But strangely, the WDB could not yet begin the project.
Meanwhile, the implementation period of Taka 5,616 crore project titled "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water- logging of Chattogram" has been extended for another for the second time.
The Planning Ministry had extended the implementation period of the project to June 30 in 2022 next.
The schedule time of the implementation was June 2020 last. Later on it was extended for the first time to the current month of June 30.
But the Project Director Lt Col Muhammad Shah Ali said that only 51 per cent of the works have so far been completed.
So, the extension of the scheduled time is essential to complete the project.
Meanwhile, the preparation of Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) is nearing completion which is expected to be completed in July next.
The reliable sources observed that the cost of the project might increase further. Some experts opined that it might be doubled.


