BD to get 2.5m doses of Moderna vaccine: US Envoy

The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller on Saturday said that Bangladesh will get 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine under COVAX Facility as the country's desperate wait for vaccines from many sources is getting longer.

"Bangladesh will soon receive a gift of 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the American people via

GAVI," Ambassador Miller tweeted on Saturday noon.

"As the largest contributor to COVAX, the U.S. is committed to increasing the country's vaccine supply to beat the pandemic here and worldwide," he said.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque confirmed the matter.

COVAX, the global vaccine alliance, has already written to Bangladesh that the Moderna vaccine shots will be arriving here within seven to ten days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday condemned a global failure noting that the rich countries are opening up societies and vaccinating young people who are not at great risk from Covid-19, while the poorest countries are in dire need of vaccines.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Covid-19 vaccine has now apparently become another "tool of exploitation", mentioning that some rich countries are holding back vaccine doses beyond their internal demands.

The Foreign Minister said the US wants to give vaccine doses to Bangladesh but they want to give it mainly through the COVAX Facility.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been saying from the very beginning that vaccines should be a public good and it should be affordable to everyone, Dr Momen said.

"No discrimination should be there. Unfortunately, rich countries are hoarding vaccines, going beyond their requirement. They are not using those and there are incidents of date expiry," he said.





