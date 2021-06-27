C-19 deaths cross 14,000 mark, as the viral fever rages on









A mother desperately tries to help her kid breathe as she with her husband bring the seriously ailing baby for treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 3,295 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 90.68 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 19,262 samples were tested in 554 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

The day's infection rate stood at 22.50 per cent and the overall infection rate at 13.62 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.

Among the latest day's victims, 48 were men, and 29 were women. Of the victims, 72 died in different hospitals across the country and four died at home while one died on the way to hospital.

Meanwhile, the highest number of casualties was reported in the Chattogram division, with 20 people dead there from the virus. Khulna came second in terms of daily deaths as 19 people died there. Moreover, 17 more died in the Dhaka division, nine in Rajshahi, four each in Sylhet and Ranpur, three in Mymensingh, and one in Barishal division.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 10,043 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,010 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,927,015 lives and infected 181,262,369 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 165,840,107 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







Death due to Covid-19 crossed the 14,000 mark in the country as 77 patients died from the virus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am taking the death toll to 14,053 and 4,334 new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases at 883,138.Besides, 3,295 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 90.68 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).A total of 19,262 samples were tested in 554 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.The day's infection rate stood at 22.50 per cent and the overall infection rate at 13.62 while the overall mortality rate remained at 1.59 per cent.Among the latest day's victims, 48 were men, and 29 were women. Of the victims, 72 died in different hospitals across the country and four died at home while one died on the way to hospital.Meanwhile, the highest number of casualties was reported in the Chattogram division, with 20 people dead there from the virus. Khulna came second in terms of daily deaths as 19 people died there. Moreover, 17 more died in the Dhaka division, nine in Rajshahi, four each in Sylhet and Ranpur, three in Mymensingh, and one in Barishal division.The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 10,043 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,010 were women.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,927,015 lives and infected 181,262,369 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.As many as 165,840,107 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.