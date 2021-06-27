Video
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Front Page

Govt indecision over lockdown reigns high

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

The government has changed its decision on enforcing strict lockdown from Monday. According to new decision, strict lockdown would be enforced from Thursday. But, limited
restrictions on people's movement would be started from Monday.
The decision was taken at a virtual meeting held on Saturday with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the chair where high officials concerned were present.
After the meeting, Principal Information Officer Surath Kumar Sarker told reporters that the meeting decided to start limited restriction from Monday and strict lockdown from July 1 (Thursday). A gazette notification would be issued from the Cabinet Division on Sunday in this regards.
He said that initially, the limited restriction would be given from Monday and it would continue till Wednesday. Strict lockdown for seven days would be given from Thursday following suggestion of the advisory committee of Covid 19. It would be extended further after considering the overall situation.
"No one would be allowed to go outside the house," he said, adding that during the strict lockdown, all offices, shops, shopping malls would remain closed except the emergency services including media and medical affairs services.


« PreviousNext »

