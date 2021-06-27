Ex-UPDF activist gunned down by rivals in Khaagrachhari

Khagrachhari, June 26: A former activist of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) was gunned down by his rival in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Omor Jibon Chakma, a resident of Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati district.

The incident happened at Boradom Noapara area in the early hours of Saturday.

Dighinala Police Station OC AKM Peyar Ahmmed said members of army and police are on the spot.

Security has been tightened in the area to avert further untoward situation.