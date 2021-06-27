No decision yet on court function in lockdown

No decision has yet been made on whether the Supreme Court or the lower court functions would be continued or closed during the new seven-day lockdown period that the government declared to contain the surge of the Covid-19 infections and deaths.

A source of the Supreme Court told the correspondent that the decision would be made following the government's directives ahead of the lockdown.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said that the Chief Justice would decide whether the court would remain closed or continuing its proceedings virtually.

Considering the overall situation, the Chief Justice will decide in this regard, said the state's chief law officer.

On Friday, the government announced to enforce a fresh nationwide 'strict lockdown' from Monday, to curb a worrying upturn in coronavirus cases and deaths.

No one will be allowed to leave home without emergency reasons during the lockdown.

All government and private offices will also remain shut, according to a government statement.

Supreme Court spokesman and Special Officer of the High Court Mohammad Saifur Rahman told this correspondent that no decision has been taken on how the court proceedings will continue or what will happen during the lockdown.

However, the Chief Justice will decide after observing the government directives, he said.

After two and a half months, the lower courts across the country had begun regular functions with physical presence from June 20.

Following the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain decision, the lower court started its proceeding.

On April 5 this year, the Chief Justice declared closure for all the regular courts, including the Appellate and High Court Divisions, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

