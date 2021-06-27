Bangamata University syndicate meeting held

The 6th syndicate meeting of the Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology (BSFMSTU) was held on Saturday (26 June) at the Conference Room of the Liaison Office in Dhaka. BSFMSTU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Syed Samsuddin Ahmed chaired the meeting.

BSFMSTU Syndicate Members Alhaz Mirza Azam, MP; also Chairman of Standing Committee on Ministry of Textile and Jute, Professor Dr M Rostam Ali, Vice-chancellor of Pabna Science and Technology University, Mohammad Abdul Mannan, Treasurer of BSFMSTU, Kazi Monirul Islam, Additional Registrar (Planning and Development) of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Professor Dr Abu Naem Sheikh, Professor of Dhaka University Science and Technology, Syed Ali Reza, Joint Secretary of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education , Shirajun Noor Chowdhury, Joint Secretary of Finance ministry, Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Joint Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Division, Md. Moinul Islam Titas, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Mahmudul Alam, Assistant Professor of CSE Dept and Khandekar Hamidur Rahman, Registrar and Syndicate Secretary of BSFMSTU also attended the meeting.

On the other hand Syndicate member Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC of Dhaka University, Dr Mostafizur Rahman Khan, Professor of Jahangirnagar University and Md. Rafiqul Hasan, Joint Secretary (Drafting) of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, joined the meeting virtually on the Zoom online platform. Decisions on different important issues were taken at the meeting after discussion.



