Journal on ‘Bangabandhu’ unveiled in AIT int’l symposium

SAVAR, June 25: The first two volumes of Bangabandhu chair special issue titled 'Energy, Disaster, Climate Change: Sustainability and Just Transitions in Bangladesh' were unveiled in the International Energy Journal on Friday.

The journal was unveiled in a two day-long symposium organised by the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Thailand.

The Ambassador of Bangladesh in Thailand Mohammed Abdul Hye launched the international conference.

Bangladesh was strongly featured in the symposium through the active roles played by Bangabandhu Chair Endowment programme set up in 2018.

Marking the birth century of the Father of the Bengali Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, this special edition of the journal has been published, containing a total of 30 scientific articles written by 76 experts from home and aboard.

Bangabandhu chair professor at the school of Environment Resources and Development in AIT Joyashree Roy, assistant professor and chair at the school of Environment Resources and Development in AIT Indrajit Pal and the director of the Institute of Remote Sensing at Jahangirnagar University Professor Sheikh Tawhidul Islam presented the paper at the symposium.

JU Professor Sheikh Tawhidul Islam while presenting the paper said, "This edition of the journal will suggest the possible policy priorities in energy sector and also in the disaster resilience for Bangladesh."

Besides, JU Geography and Environment department professor Mohammad Shariful Huda and Nurul Islam also presented their paper on the 'Disaster management of Bangladesh' at the program.

On the closing day, a special session titled 'Bangabandhu Chair Dialogue Panel' was held where nine experts from different national and international agencies presented their papers. -BSS





