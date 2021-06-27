Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home City News

Journal on ‘Bangabandhu’ unveiled in AIT int’l symposium

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

SAVAR, June 25: The first two volumes of Bangabandhu chair special issue titled 'Energy, Disaster, Climate Change: Sustainability and Just Transitions in Bangladesh' were unveiled in the International Energy Journal on Friday.
The journal was unveiled in a two day-long symposium organised by the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Thailand.
The Ambassador of Bangladesh in Thailand Mohammed Abdul Hye launched the international conference.
Bangladesh was strongly featured in the symposium through the active roles played by Bangabandhu Chair Endowment programme set up in 2018.
Marking the birth century of the Father of the Bengali Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, this special edition of the journal has been published, containing a total of 30 scientific articles written by 76 experts from home and aboard.
Bangabandhu chair professor at the school of Environment Resources and Development in AIT Joyashree Roy, assistant professor and chair at the school of Environment Resources and Development in AIT Indrajit Pal and the director of the Institute of Remote Sensing at Jahangirnagar University Professor Sheikh Tawhidul Islam presented the paper at the symposium.
JU Professor Sheikh Tawhidul Islam while presenting the paper said, "This edition of the journal will suggest the possible policy priorities in energy sector and also in the disaster resilience for Bangladesh."
Besides, JU Geography and Environment department professor Mohammad Shariful Huda and Nurul Islam also presented their paper on the 'Disaster management of Bangladesh' at the program.
On the closing day, a special session titled 'Bangabandhu Chair Dialogue Panel' was held where nine experts from different national and international agencies presented their papers.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangamata University syndicate meeting held
Journal on ‘Bangabandhu’ unveiled in AIT int’l symposium
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Play pragmatic role for country’s development
COP26: Young people urged to raise voice to save planet
83pc SMEs receive no stimulus; 69pc unable to pay wages: Study
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road


Latest News
England sweep Sri Lanka in T20 series
UK Health Minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft