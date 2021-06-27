Video
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home City News

Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

Khagrachhari, Jun 26 : A former member of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) was hacked to death by miscreants in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Amar Jiban Chakma (40), son of Suresh Chandra Chakma of Hazarachora Bridge area.
He was picked up from his in-law's house in Noapara village of the upazila at the late hours of Friday and was murdered.
 Vijay Chakma, father-in-law of the deceased, said when Amar was sleeping after dinner some people woke him up and took him to Baradam East Khamarpara and hacked him to death with sharp weapons.
  According to locals Amar was an active member of UPDF (Prasit Khisa group).
 Dighinala Police Station officer-in-charge Piar Ahmed said police recovered the body.
Legal action will be taken, he said.    -UNB


