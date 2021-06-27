Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home City News

Play pragmatic role for country’s development

Urges DU VC at virtual IBA graduation ceremony

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
DU Correspondent

The 53rd Graduation Ceremony of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University (DU) was held virtually on Saturday at Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom at the university.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman attended it as chief guest, while director of IBA Prof Syed Ferhat Anwar presided over the function.
Former President of FBCCI Sheikh Fazle Fahim attended it as the Graduation Speaker.
BBA Program Coordinator Dr Rezwanul Huque Khan and IBA Career Center Coordinator Md Iftekharul Amin, among others, addressed the programme.
Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman urged the graduates to equip themselves with humanitarian and secular values and play a vital and pragmatic role for socio-economical development of the country.
"IBA is a noted and prestigious institute of DU which has been producing skilled business graduates since its inception. IBA graduates have tremendous contribution to our economy, epecially business sector," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangamata University syndicate meeting held
Journal on ‘Bangabandhu’ unveiled in AIT int’l symposium
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Play pragmatic role for country’s development
COP26: Young people urged to raise voice to save planet
83pc SMEs receive no stimulus; 69pc unable to pay wages: Study
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road


Latest News
England sweep Sri Lanka in T20 series
UK Health Minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft