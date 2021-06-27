Play pragmatic role for country’s development

The 53rd Graduation Ceremony of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University (DU) was held virtually on Saturday at Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom at the university.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman attended it as chief guest, while director of IBA Prof Syed Ferhat Anwar presided over the function.

Former President of FBCCI Sheikh Fazle Fahim attended it as the Graduation Speaker.

BBA Program Coordinator Dr Rezwanul Huque Khan and IBA Career Center Coordinator Md Iftekharul Amin, among others, addressed the programme.

Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman urged the graduates to equip themselves with humanitarian and secular values and play a vital and pragmatic role for socio-economical development of the country.

"IBA is a noted and prestigious institute of DU which has been producing skilled business graduates since its inception. IBA graduates have tremendous contribution to our economy, epecially business sector," he said.







