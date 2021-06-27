Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home City News

COP26: Young people urged to raise voice to save planet

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam has called upon the young people and climate activists of Bangladesh and the UK to join hands and emerge as the greatest force for good for their respective countries in protecting the planet.
He urged them to raise their voices at the COP26 and beyond, and be an asset to their local communities in saving the planet, people and nature for succeeding generations. "There is no planet B or plan B."  
The State Minister was addressing a youth climate dialogue titled "Bangladesh-UK Youth Voices on Climate Action: The Road to Glasgow" held virtually on Friday night.  
Bangladesh High Commission in London, in collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council, organized the youth climate dialogue on the occasion of the 50th anniversaries of Bangladesh's Independence and Bangladesh-UK diplomatic relations.
The event coincided with and be a part of the London Climate Action Week 2021.
Minister for London, Paul Scully MP attended the event as the guest of honour which was co-chaired by High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Saida Muna Tasneem and Mayor of the Tower Hamlets Council John Biggs.
 Rushanara Ali MP of the Tower Hamlets Borough and Nahim Razzaq MP also attended.
 Councillor Asma Islam, Cabinet Member for Environment and Public Realm (Job Share) - Lead on Environment also spoke at the event.
 Shahriar said under the extraordinary climate-stewardship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has emerged a global leader in adaptation, climate-resilience, and nature-based climate solutions.
 "We are also submitting ambitious and quantified NDCs ahead of COP26 including a renewable energy target of 40% by 2041," he said.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangamata University syndicate meeting held
Journal on ‘Bangabandhu’ unveiled in AIT int’l symposium
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Play pragmatic role for country’s development
COP26: Young people urged to raise voice to save planet
83pc SMEs receive no stimulus; 69pc unable to pay wages: Study
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road


Latest News
England sweep Sri Lanka in T20 series
UK Health Minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft