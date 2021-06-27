Video
Editorial

GTF gets poor response, conditions should be relaxed

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021

GTF gets poor response, conditions should be relaxed

GTF gets poor response, conditions should be relaxed

In order to provide finance for environment friendly infrastructures in export-oriented industries, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) introduced Green Transformation Fund (GTF) in 2016. From its foreign exchange reserves, BB sanctioned an initial fund of $200 million. Unfortunately, the industrialists have shown little interest to borrow from the fund. The sole exception is the textile sector in this regard. Hence, the GTF sees little hope in future.

As of news report, a fund of total Tk3,720 crore was made to help building environment friendly industrial infrastructure. Against this huge fund, only Tk778, which is only 21 per cent of the total amount was disbursed till December last year. Though the fund offers low-interest loans, authority has not received expected applications from the export oriented industries.

However, when we delve deep into the reason behind such poor response, we find unfavourable terms and conditions. Moreover, lack of proper knowledge about the fund is also responsible for the poor response of factory owners, many of who even do not know about it. In addition, many industrialists cannot apply for loans since they have already been declared loan defaulters by banks. It is worth mention that delay in loan disbursements against the applications is happening as the authority concerned is facing limitations in conducting field-level inspections due to second wave of Covid-19.

Evidently, the fund is a part of the government's ongoing commendable endeavours to facilitate industrialisation in the country.

Loans are provided from GTF for the import of machinery from abroad in 10 sectors, including development of working environment in factories, water, wind and waste management, converted energy, temperature management and improvement of air quality adjacent to factory.

Previously, one of the conditions for borrowing for the EURO200 million from the fund was to import machinery from Europe, which is considered a reason behind the low disbursement of loans. The condition has now been relaxed. Initially, only the exporters in textile and leather sectors were allowed to receive loans from the fund, but later it was opened to all types of export-oriented industries. Under the overall circumstance, it is predicted that further relaxation in terms and condition may help increase loan applications shortly.

Unquestionably, it is becoming easier for the related industries to set up environment-friendly factories as the interest rate on loans under the fund is low. Currently, the only setback is the terms and conditions. We hope that authorities responsible will offer more facilities by reducing harsh conditions, so that the eligible factories show interest in receiving loans from the fund.



« PreviousNext »

