Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:54 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Easing the plight of job-seeking youth

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

Dear Sir
Millions of fresh graduates in the country from the poor and middle class are to sit for job exams at the end of their formal education. To cope up with the entire process of securing a job is hard and stressful as well.

When this huge number of job-seeking individuals goes through the rigorous process of finding employment, the responsibility of society should be to stand by their side. But society, to that extent, fails to stand by the side of the unemployed youth. The authority concerned has to think of how the job-seekers can be given support, how to make this hard time of being unemployed a little easier for them. If it is done, after entering the careers, the responsibility of the employed youth towards their society will heighten and their commitments will be stronger. The job application fees and to head toward the capital for the job examinations are being turned as additional tension for the job-seeking youth.

Therefore, on behalf of the entire job-seeking community, it is an earnest appeal to the authority responsible to trim down the job application fees to the lowest margin and decentralize the exam centres outside the capital so as the job-seekers out of Dhaka can easily attend their exams without having the spare financial burden and mental stress.

Wares Ali Khan
Rangpur



