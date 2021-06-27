

Rural urban exodus: A quandary of our economy



Now, for privileged section of society staying at home, it is quite natural to raise question why people thronged to bus station, ferry ghat for moving to their hometown at any cost, for a span of only two-three days of vacation, while infection rate was on the rise as well as Indian variant of coronavirus was detected, which possesses exorbitant ability to infect, compared to other variant found so far, leading the situation to depreciate more.



After a while, the confusion became clear when TV channels and newspapers interviewed home going individuals, most of who are engaged with informal sector in urban areas, away from their family. According to them, due to lockdown they could not pass both Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha with family, and after that, they did not get opportunity to meet their kith and kin because they did not get leave from their workplace, which prompted them to leave Dhaka this time regardless of due risks.



This scenery of crazy rush to hometown from city areas was not only visible in Dhaka, but also in major cities: Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barisal, Sylhet and so on. In essence, the overall condition signalled emotion outweighing the peril of Coronavirus pandemic. Now, if we try to track back the root cause of arising of abovementioned incident, it was simply uncontrolled rural-urban migration. If people would not have to come to the city, then there would have been no such craziness to go to village.



Empirically, in every developing country, both massive economic growth and rural urban migration occur hand in hand with the furtherance in future. Human development report (UNDP) foresaw, two third of total world population would reside in urban areas by 2050. Moreover, in contrast to any other continent, Asia and Africa will experience whopping surge of urban population. As per report, in Asia, there will be 64 percent of urban population in 2050 and in Africa the approximate percentage will be 56 percent. As of 2019, 62.59 per cent of total population lives in rural areas with -1.85 growth, whereas 37.40 percent living in urban areas with 3.13 per cent growth every year--according to World Bank.



Hence, Bangladesh is not an exception in the matter of rural urban migration and the diaspora is likely to perpetuate for a long time as cities offer high income opportunities, easy access to slums at lower cost, standard educational institutions for next generation, compared to rural areas. So, existing widening gap in terms of rudimentary needs will contribute to rural urban movement for quite some time. Additionally, decreasing land labour ratio, joint family culture, tardiness in spawning off-farm employment in larger scale, climate change will be pushing the exodus to materialize.



Though non-farm employment has been increased to 48 percent in 2016-17 from 37 percent in 2000, according to Labour force survey 2016-17, still rural, suburban people prefer urban areas. After coming to urban areas like Dhaka, most of the people attach themselves with informal job as with economic growth demand for this sector has been skyrocketed, making it easier to enter into the sector.



Dhaka, already the most densely populated city in the world has recently been ranked as the fourth least liveable city with scoring only 16.7 for healthcare, 30.8 for culture and environment and 33.3 for education, out of 100 mark--according to Economic Intelligence Unit. Needless to say, Dhaka is struggling with fresh water, transport and health, education and housing crisis



A huge chunk of researches and newspaper articles are dedicated to exodus issue and due to this aforementioned repercussions are more or less known to everyone; but, government's steady conspicuous development to reap the benefit by making a pathway to reverse migration and putting an effort, designing a standard policy, to furnish them with urban facilities for being adaptable to meet modern world, has hardly come to the sight. For example, average people who left Dhaka did not even try to fathom what hurdles they might face if their families are somehow infected. Emotionally they took decision to celebrate Eid with family whereas they ignored the fact of risking their family members' life completely.



So, in policy level, policymakers should take into account the urgency of making a bridge between migrators, mostly uneducated and government and proper education, knowledge about health and basic rights should be provided to them, so that, their activities cannot debilitate overburdened urban cities' condition in addition.



Furthermore, equal concentration, investment, job facilities, education, health facilities should be clinched to both urban and rural areas in such a manner that rural urban diaspora rate stays in a moderate rate. Last but not the least, labour force should be forged in a way from now, where migrators won't have only option to enter to the informal sector, but at least the door will be open for them to set foot in formal job sector too by making the strong cornerstone of education, soft skills in advance.



Another Eid is almost around the corner and we are about to witness another crazy rush as well as spiral of infection rate afterwards. This time, the situation might get worsen as delta variant has been transmitted socially. Policymakers need to identify where all the problems (the exodus and mismanagement) begin and in future whether the problem may hamper in other possible ways.

The writer is a student of BRAC University







