

Our responsibilities to prevent Delta variant



With Covid-19 cases soaring in bordering districts likely because of the highly contagious Indian variant, experts fear that Bangladesh may face the worst outbreak of the deadly virus. As the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 has made its way into Dhaka and other neighbouring districts, experts fear an impending health catastrophe in the coming weeks.



Earlier the government was taken initiatives to save capital city Dhaka by stopping inter district bus, train and launch communication. Government imposed some restrictions of people movement. Experts were continuously suggesting people to follow health guidelines to protect spread of this virus. The mass media is playing a vital role to aware up people. Our Prime Minister is also repeatedly requesting people to cooperate the government and to abide by the regulations issued by government. Thus, from government side they are trying their level best to respond to this pandemic. But people were reluctant to abide by those regulations.



But in the current situation government alone cannot stop this catastrophe if the people do not practice or follow the guidelines. Thus, government has declared a weeklong lockdown from Monday June 28, 2021 which may further extended. It is now crucial for us to follow the guidelines or directives to save society, people and the nation. Otherwise we have to pay a high price like India.



In the current situation people must follow and practice the following guidelines to prevent spread of Delta variant, to protect themselves and their nearest one:



Strict maintenance of social distance or physical distance can only reduce the spread of Delta variant. Social distancing and physical distancing both terms are used interchangeably. It means to maintain a specific distance from other people. The basic purpose is to stop the disease from spreading. Doctors have suggested this strategy to lessen the number of positive cases across the globe. Auspiciously, the world has witnessed the positive impact of social distancing rules. That's the reason why it is being implemented everywhere. So, as much as possible we should maintain social distance.



Experts are repeatedly requesting people to wear a mask because mask can protect people from affecting coronavirus. People already know, coronavirus spreads in the form of droplets that come out as a result of sneezing and coughing. Despite all the efforts that someone make to ensure physical distance, there could be instances when they come in direct contact with a person passing nearby. Wearing a mask is a great way to stop droplets from entering your mouth or nostrils.



Washing hand and using sanitizers can give someone a protection from affecting Corona virus. Thus, people should try to wash their hand with soap and water frequently. Use of hand sanitizer can also protect them. People should try to avoid public gathering as much as possible. We do not know who in the public gathering has got the infection. The only thing people can do to keep themselves safe is to avoid public gathering and crowded places.



Working from home could be a good option to earn a livelihood and stay completely safe. If your office tasks can be completed from home, don't go to the office. But in our country where a large portion of people work in informal sectors for them it is difficult to work from home. In this situation they should maintain health and hygiene. People should not visit friends and family in person unless it's urgent. They can communicate with them virtually. Similarly, people can prevent spreading the virus by not eating at restaurant bodily instead they can order their favourite food online.



It is true that people cannot stay restricted to home because it can be detrimental to good mental and physical well-being. So, they should engage themselves in physical and social activities that are safe. Although there is vaccine shortage in the country but government is trying to get vaccine from different sources. So, someone should get vaccine as soon as he or she avail it. The vaccine has saved millions of precious lives. The vaccine allows someone body to fight against the germs of Covid-19 and immediately destroy them even if they get inside their body through any means. Maintaining social distancing is important, but getting vaccinated is extremely important.



A terrible time is coming ahead. Thus, from now on we have to act as a responsible citizen of this country. Following the above guidelines can reduce the rapid spread of Delta variant of Covid-19. As a responsible citizen of this country we have to cooperate our government and the health and other personnel who are working tirelessly for saving our lives by taking risk of their lives. Therefore, to protect ourselves, our beloved one and to protect the people of our country we must adopt all the precautionary measures that government and health experts have suggested.

Dr Matiur Rahman, Research Consultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC), Dhaka





