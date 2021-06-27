Making budget worker-friendly

The worst economic impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic have been suffered by those who could least afford it. Low-wage workers have suffered the most of the layoffs than wealthy people. Thousands of them lost jobs following closure of countless mills and factories since March 2020 when Coronavirus first broke out in the country. This has rendered poor and vulnerable workers more vulnerable increasing inequality in society.



In such a situation, finance minister has presented an ambitious Tk6.04 trillion proposed budget for the 2021-22fiscal year on June 3. It has focussed on sustainable development to meet the conditions of the country and its graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to developing one within the stipulated period. It is undoubtedly praiseworthy. But, what has the budget brought for workers who bear the brunt of coronavirus? Moreover, there is a large number of workforce in the country's informal sector. But, the proposed budget paid little attention to the workers of this sector.



Agriculture being a vital sector deserves adequate allocation. A significant number of agro-workers tirelessly toil to feed the entire countrymen. But, the share of funds for agriculture sector in the ADP has decreased to3.4 percent in FY22, from 4.1 percent, at a time when ensuring food security remains a high priority. So, budget allocation in this vital sector should be enhanced considerably.



Similarly, a large number of workers are engaged in the fisheries and livestock sector. Efforts should be made to ensure proper development of this major sector. Immediate steps should be taken to provide registration and identity cards to fishermen and create a database of rural fish farmers and fishermen across the country.



In our country, jute was once termed as a golden fibre. Being a natural and environment-friendly fibre, it has a good demand both at home and abroad. But, the sector is a victim of sheer neglect. Steps should be taken to modernise the jute mills where a large number of workers earn a living.



Besides, all closed jute mills should be reopened to revitalise the sector to contribute greatly to economic prosperity. Regular wages should be ensured to the workers of this important sector. Environmental degradation and climate change are challenges for sustainable development. Adequate resource and fund should be allocated for climate change and environmental protection. Shrimp farmers should get their due share from this flourishing sector. Agro-workers affected by climate change should be adequately compensated.



During a crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic, the main objective should be supporting the poor and affected working people. Social safety net programme is crucial for protecting the poor and marginalised workers. The philosophy of the budget is to reduce the inequality of income, consumption and wealth between the poor and the rich. But, measures for bringing down inequality are not visible in the budget. The government should have widened the allocation for social safety net programme to provide its benefit to all classes of workers. We have come to know that transport workers who are affected by the pandemic have been included in the programme and Tk2,500 crore have been earmarked for them which is too meagre to meet the requirement.



Although over 10.2 million Bangladeshi migrant workers work in 174 countries across the world, an amount of Tk641 crore has been earmarked for the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment. Experts have suggested for an increase in budget for migrant workers' welfare.



About 500,000 migrant workers have returned home during the pandemic. A recent survey by Brac Migration Unit shows that 28% of these workers have incurred debt of various amounts, and 48% have not found any work. It is imperative on the part of the government to expand the coverage of the credit programme that it has taken for returnee migrants and ensure access to credit support without hassle.



Promoting sustained, inclusive, and sustainable growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all is Goal 8 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 2030 SDGs aim to end poverty, fight inequality and injustice and tackle climate change. Bangladesh is committed to achieving sustainable development in its three dimensions-economic, social, and environment - in a balanced and integrated manner.



The country's economic recovery plan must include the working people. If we are to have a full and fair recovery, the country needs all workers to re-join the workforce and make sure they lead a decent life. Although the government has fixed the minimum wage for garment workers, but it is yet to introduce a legislation for establishing a standard minimum wage for all types of workers.



Budget 2021 should have a provision to help the jobless workers to return to work and increase wage for the country's most vulnerable. This will help them get out of extreme poverty to some extent. The government should bring amendments to the Bangladesh Labour Code for better labour protection. The initiative will benefit the workers, business and industries alike by accelerating job creation and the re-employment and deployment of workers to growth areas to meet employers 'needs. Workers should be provided with necessary healthcare facilities as well as affordable housing facilities.



Let us conclude with a part of the budget speech of the finance minister. It reads: "The welfare of the workers in industries and factories and improvement of the workplace are an integral part of the government's employment plan. To maintain productivity of the workers during the pandemic, their wages and allowances have been paid on time as most of the factories remained open complying with hygiene rules, and multiple incentive packages have been implemented to prevent layoffs and unemployment. These programmes will be strengthened in the future to ensure welfare of the workers, improvement of workplace conditions in export-oriented and other industries, elimination of child labour and employment of female workers."



However, it is true that many mills and factories were laid off without payment of wages to workers. In many cases, mill-factory owner scared little for taking adequate measures to protect workers from the pandemic. Despite all odds, workers have contributed according to their might to keep the wheels of development moving. The government should stand firmly and sincerely by the workers affected by Covid-19. The national budget has to be worker-friendly for achieving 'Vision 2041' and becoming a high income country by 2041.

The writer is a senior journalist







