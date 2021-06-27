Video
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:54 AM
Countryside

Unsteady wave of Hakaluki Haor attracts tourists

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, June 26: There is unsteady wave of tossing Hakalukji Haor (Wetland) in Kamalganj Upazila of the district. With beginning of the rainy season, tourists are getting to the hoar. This is the very usual arrival of them at this time.
According to field sources, by boats of different types, tourists are travelling across the hoar.  They are watching sunrise and sunset in a different experience. Floating Hizal-Koros-swamps are the extra attractions. In fact, a beautiful water tourism spot is growing up in Hakaluki. Despite corona pandemic, nature-loving people are making no miss to get on thrilling water. Most of the haors is located within Moulvibazar.
Forest Department, tourists and locals said, due to corona situation, people are remaining captive in their houses. Madhabkunda Waterfall, Lawachara National Park, HamHam Warterfall, Madhabpur Lake, Madhabkunda and different tourism centres are under official ban. That is why, thousands of tourists are thronging Hakaluki Haor for temporary mental relief; some are passing time by roaming on the Hakaluki banks; some are travelling by boats; and some are swimming.
During a visit, Parjartan Tower of the Forest Department, Beat Officer's Office roof, and Parjatan Bhaban were found crowded with tourists. Many could not manage boats to get floated and became disappointed.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of travellers like Hasan Al-Mamun, Ridoy Islam, and Shuvan, Tuhin Islam said, "As all tourism spots including Lawachara and Madhabkunda are closed, we have chosen Hakaluki Haor for roaming. There is Hizol-Koros swamps in Hakaluki. It holds tantalising water too. It is mind-filling.  We have come to have relief among thousands of others. It can be an international tourism area if the communication facilities are enhanced."
As the sunshine fades, darkness covers Hakaluki; boats reach edges; then white herons and cormorants start to go to their remote nests; and with the day's closing, only few boats get into twinkle with kerosene lamps.
Locals Manirul Islam and Kamrul Hossain said, if this largest haor in Asia is made into international standard, it will bring in fame for the country.



