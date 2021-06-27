Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Khulna, in two days.

MOULVIBAZAR: A security guard reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Mijaj Mia, 50, was a security guard in Sonamia Road area. He along with his family lived in a rented house at Mission road area in the upazila headquarters.

The family members found him hanging from ceiling fan in his room in the morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Sreemangal Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the death will be known once the autopsy is done.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Swapna, 23, was the wife of Satyajit, a resident of Bayarasing Village under Atlia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the couple often locked into altercations over family issues.

However, Swapna hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house on Friday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dumuria PS in this connection.







