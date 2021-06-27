Six murdered in 5 dists

Six people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Pabna, Cox's Bazar, Bhola, Chattogram and Naogaon, in three days.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: Two people have been murdered in separate incidents in Ishwardi Upazila of the district in two days.

A woman was allegedly murdered in the upazila.

Deceased Pakhi Khatun, 28, was the wife of Zahidul Islam, a resident of Purbotengri Eidgah Road area in the upazila.

Pakhi's father Altaf hossain alleged that Zahidul used torture her since his second marriage.

On Thursday, Zahidul's second wife Rupa Khatun took Pakhi to Pakshi for a visit. There, she made her drink poison. Subsequently, her daughter fell sick.

She was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Pabna Sadar Hospital.

Later, she died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday morning.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Asaduzzaman Chowdhury said police detained Zahidul and his second wife Rupa in this connection.

On the other hand, a mentally-challenged young man was beaten to death by his co-villagers in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Chapa Islam, 28, was a resident of Awtapara Pashchimpara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Chamela Khatun of the village and his associates called the mentally-challenged youth to their house in the morning. There they beat up him to death.

They also tried to dump the body but could not do to so as the village police sensed the matter.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Several injury marks were found on different parts of the body.

Ishwardi PS OC Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police detained Chamela Khatun for questioning in this connection.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A pregnant woman was strangled allegedly by her husband in Pekua Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Marzina Akhter, 20, was the wife of Didarul Islam, a resident of Notunghona Village under Ujantia Union in the upazila. She was a three-month pregnant woman.

The deceased's father Ashraf Ali said his son-in-law informed him that Marzina became senseless all of a sudden at around 12am.

Later, the family members went to the scene and found her dead.

The body bores injury mark on its throat.

Didarul Islam on Thursday afternoon demanded Tk 30,000 to him as dowry money.

Later, he might have strangled Marzina over the matter, the deceased's father added.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Friday morning and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Didarul Islam for questioning in this connection.

Pekua PS Inspector (Investigation) Kanan Sarker confirmed the incident.

BHOLA: An elderly man was killed in a clash over occupying char land in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Md Nurul Islam alias Kentu Bepari, 60, son of Md Mafizal, was a resident of Ward No. 4 Donadagi Village under Purba Ilisha Union in the upazila.

Local sources said one Kamal Talukder and Lal Mia had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a char land at Gazipur in the union for long.

Kentu Bepari along with some other people, on behalf of Kamal Talukder, went to plant paddy saplings in Gazipur Char area at noon.

At that time, people of Lal Mia challenged them.

As a sequel to it, the two groups were locked into a clash, which left Kentu Bepari killed on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhola Sadar Model PS OC Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police arrested seven people in this connection and filing of a murder case is underway.

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: A man was stabbed to death by his sister-in-law in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Mohammad Yunus, 40, son of late Ali Ahmed, was a resident of Borohatiya Kumirghona Jangli Pir area in the upazila.

Chunti Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Rafiqul Islam Jamal said Nasima Akhter, 23, wife of Mohammad Yusuf, stabbed her brother-in-law in the afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Yunus was rushed to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Nasima Akhter and Mohammad Yusuf in this connection.

Lohagara PS OC Jaker Hossain Mahmud confirmed the incident.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man was murdered by his rivals over land dispute in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.

Deceased Ismail Hossain, 56, son of late Dhajimuddin, was a resident of Udayashree Village under Khelna Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ismail had been at loggerheads with sons of late Khajir Uddin of the area over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

As a sequel to it, a group of people attacked on Ismail on Tuesday afternoon and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Some other people including Ismail's brother Mainur Rahman also received injuries in the incident.

The injured were taken to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, from where Ismail was shifted to Bogura CMH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's wife lodged a murder case with Dhamoirhat PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested three people at night.

