Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:53 AM
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Our Correspondents

Two people were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Moulvibazar, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a minor child from a ditch in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Saturday a day after she went missing.
The deceased was identified as Adiba Khatun, 5, daughter of Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Garamasi Village under Belkuchi Municipality. She was a speech-impaired girl.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belkuchi Police Station (PS) Golam Mostafa said Adiba went missing from her residence at around 11am on Friday.
A general diary was lodged with the PS.
Later, locals spotted her body floating on water in a ditch in the area on Saturday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a tea worker in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Arjun Mahali, 27, was the son of Gopal Mahali, a resident of Patrokhola area under Madhabpur Union in the upazila.  
The deceased's cousin Jafar Mahali said he went out of the house on Thursday evening, but did not return.
Later, locals spotted the body hanging from a mango tree at a graveyard in Patrokhola area in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Kamalganj PS OC Ferdous Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that it would be known after the autopsy is done whether he committed suicide or was murdered.


