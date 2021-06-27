Man nabbed with firearms at Companiganj

COMPANIGANJ, NOAKHALI, June 26: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with firearms in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Shamsuddin, 33, son of late Abdul Maleq, a resident of Ward No. 6 Charbalua Village under Char Elahi Union in the upazila.

RAB-7 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Closer Ghat area under Char Elahi Union at night and arrested Shamsuddin.

RAB members also recovered three local rifles and 12 rounds of cartridge from his possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Companiganj Police Station (PS), the arrested was sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order.







