PIROJPUR, June 26: A total of Tk 45 crore budget of financial year 2021-2022 has been announced for Mathbaria Municipality in the district.

It was announced at a budget function held in the municipality conference room on Thursday. Panel Mayor Monjur Ahmed Sikder chaired it.

The budget function was attended by councillors Matiur Rahma Milon, Safiquri Rahman, Md Harur Rashid and other municipality staffs.