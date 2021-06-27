Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Countryside

Dumuria road turns deplorable

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Our Correspondent

The deplorable Kanthaltala-Kopilmuni via Magurkhali Road in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

The deplorable Kanthaltala-Kopilmuni via Magurkhali Road in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA, June 26: Kanthaltala-Kopilmuni via Magurkhali Road in Dumuria Upazila of the district has turned deplorable. Public suffering is going up.
According to field sources, most parts of the 30 kilometre (km) road have developed small and large holes. Transports are getting stuck on the road. Commuters' suffering is mounting up. Fatal or minor accidents are occurring almost regularly.
The road is located on southwest of Dumuria Upazila. It was constructed about 16 years back to facilitate public communication. Due to necessary repairing, the road has become worse over the years.
The road is used as internal-road of Dumuria-Paikgachha. It ranges  from Kanthaltala Bazar under Atalia Union in Dumuria Upazila to Kopilmoni in Paikgachha Upazila. But 18 km of the road from Kanthaltala to Shibnagar-Chatchatia Bridge at Matharkhali Union has turned deplorable.
 Different modes of transports, emergency services, commodity transporting, truck, pickup, microbus, private car, easy bike, van, motor cycle, school-college students and locals use this road every day.
There are 25 schools, 2 colleges, 15 haats and bazaars, Magurkhali Union Parishad, Magurkhai Police Camp,  Mothertala Police Camp of Shovna Union, more than one religious institution  along both sides of the road.
The road is also used for carrying different agro-products including vegetables, paddy and fish.
Farmers like Kuntal Kumar Mandal, Govinda Mandal, and Ajit Kumar Sardar, Advocate Newton Mandal, teacher Shishir Mandal, and Principal Suvas Chandra Sarkar demanded repairing of the road.
Upazila Engineer Biddyut Kumar Das said, LGED has prepared a proposal for widening and repairing the road. Amid corona situation, the official work is hampered, he said, adding, after approval the work will begin soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unsteady wave of Hakaluki Haor attracts tourists
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
A view-exchange meeting between newly joined DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul-Hasan
Six murdered in 5 dists
Two found dead in two districts
Man nabbed with firearms at Companiganj
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Dumuria road turns deplorable


Latest News
UK Health Minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Two workers killed in Gulshan road crash
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft