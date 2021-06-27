Dumuria road turns deplorable



The deplorable Kanthaltala-Kopilmuni via Magurkhali Road in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, most parts of the 30 kilometre (km) road have developed small and large holes. Transports are getting stuck on the road. Commuters' suffering is mounting up. Fatal or minor accidents are occurring almost regularly.

The road is located on southwest of Dumuria Upazila. It was constructed about 16 years back to facilitate public communication. Due to necessary repairing, the road has become worse over the years.

The road is used as internal-road of Dumuria-Paikgachha. It ranges from Kanthaltala Bazar under Atalia Union in Dumuria Upazila to Kopilmoni in Paikgachha Upazila. But 18 km of the road from Kanthaltala to Shibnagar-Chatchatia Bridge at Matharkhali Union has turned deplorable.

Different modes of transports, emergency services, commodity transporting, truck, pickup, microbus, private car, easy bike, van, motor cycle, school-college students and locals use this road every day.

There are 25 schools, 2 colleges, 15 haats and bazaars, Magurkhali Union Parishad, Magurkhai Police Camp, Mothertala Police Camp of Shovna Union, more than one religious institution along both sides of the road.

The road is also used for carrying different agro-products including vegetables, paddy and fish.

Farmers like Kuntal Kumar Mandal, Govinda Mandal, and Ajit Kumar Sardar, Advocate Newton Mandal, teacher Shishir Mandal, and Principal Suvas Chandra Sarkar demanded repairing of the road.

Upazila Engineer Biddyut Kumar Das said, LGED has prepared a proposal for widening and repairing the road. Amid corona situation, the official work is hampered, he said, adding, after approval the work will begin soon.





