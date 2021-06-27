23 fined at Tentulia for violating health guidelines

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, June 26: A mobile court here on Friday fined 23 people for violating coronavirus-related guidelines and defying social distancing in Tentulia Upazila of the district.

A mobile court led by Tentulia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Sohag Chandra Saha conducted drives in different areas in the upazila in the afternoon and fined them different amounts.

UNO Sohag said they were fined a small amount considering the socio-economic condition and this is a warning to them. No one will be allowed to walk on the street without wearing a mask.









