Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Countryside

Parbatipur fish farm gains success in Galda shrimp

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Our Correspondent

Parbatipur Fish Seed Production Farm. photo: observer

Parbatipur Fish Seed Production Farm. photo: observer

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, June 26: Parbatipur fish seed production farm in the district has achieved encouraging success in white Galda shrimp.
Fisheries operators are coming from different areas for advice on farming Galda shrimp - or white fish.  The farm is working relentlessly to encourage fish growers.
The farm is on 50 acres of land. Farm sources said, after meeting the local demand, Galda shrimp can be exported to other countries.
On October 27 in 2000, the potential of growing Galda shrimp got encouraged after inauguration of the Galda Hatchery by then Fisheries and Livestock Minister ASM Abdur Rob. Then the Galda hatchery was launched for experimentation. But it was running in a negligence condition. Very recently it has regained its status under better management.
Locals said, now the farm has been developed into a picnic spot. Students are coming on picnic tour from different areas. As it is located beside highway, the farm draws attention of passengers.   
Newly posted Manager Md Musa Kalimulla said, once it was the conception that the soil and water of the region are not suitable for shrimp cultivation; but it has been proved wrong. It is possible to cultivate shrimp in this region, he added.
This season a production target of 4.50 lakh Galda shrimp fry has been fixed. It requires brine water or salty water for producing post larvae (PL) of Galda shrimp. At present, brine water is being brought from Pekua of Coxs Bazar to produce PL. Mother Galda fishes are collected from the Payra River in Barguna. After collecting larvae from the mother shrimps, PO is produced within 28-35 days. Other species of fishes are also being produced in the farm.
The farm was established in 1964. There are 46 ponds, training complex and residential Bhaban in the farm.
If there is some change in rules and regulations of the farm, it will become a model farm, he maintained.
Joint Secretary of Parbatipur Upazila Awami League Md Amjad Hossain said, the farm has achieved success in producing various species of fish including Galda shrimp; after meeting the local demand, it is sending the produce to other areas of the country. He demanded a fisheries polytechnic institute centring the farm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unsteady wave of Hakaluki Haor attracts tourists
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
A view-exchange meeting between newly joined DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul-Hasan
Six murdered in 5 dists
Two found dead in two districts
Man nabbed with firearms at Companiganj
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Dumuria road turns deplorable


Latest News
UK Health Minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Two workers killed in Gulshan road crash
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft