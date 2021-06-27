Parbatipur fish farm gains success in Galda shrimp



Parbatipur Fish Seed Production Farm. photo: observer

Fisheries operators are coming from different areas for advice on farming Galda shrimp - or white fish. The farm is working relentlessly to encourage fish growers.

The farm is on 50 acres of land. Farm sources said, after meeting the local demand, Galda shrimp can be exported to other countries.

On October 27 in 2000, the potential of growing Galda shrimp got encouraged after inauguration of the Galda Hatchery by then Fisheries and Livestock Minister ASM Abdur Rob. Then the Galda hatchery was launched for experimentation. But it was running in a negligence condition. Very recently it has regained its status under better management.

Locals said, now the farm has been developed into a picnic spot. Students are coming on picnic tour from different areas. As it is located beside highway, the farm draws attention of passengers.

Newly posted Manager Md Musa Kalimulla said, once it was the conception that the soil and water of the region are not suitable for shrimp cultivation; but it has been proved wrong. It is possible to cultivate shrimp in this region, he added.

This season a production target of 4.50 lakh Galda shrimp fry has been fixed. It requires brine water or salty water for producing post larvae (PL) of Galda shrimp. At present, brine water is being brought from Pekua of Coxs Bazar to produce PL. Mother Galda fishes are collected from the Payra River in Barguna. After collecting larvae from the mother shrimps, PO is produced within 28-35 days. Other species of fishes are also being produced in the farm.

The farm was established in 1964. There are 46 ponds, training complex and residential Bhaban in the farm.

If there is some change in rules and regulations of the farm, it will become a model farm, he maintained.

Joint Secretary of Parbatipur Upazila Awami League Md Amjad Hossain said, the farm has achieved success in producing various species of fish including Galda shrimp; after meeting the local demand, it is sending the produce to other areas of the country. He demanded a fisheries polytechnic institute centring the farm.





