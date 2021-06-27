FF Himangshu Mandal

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Freedom Fighter (FF) Himangshu Mandal, retired postmaster, passed away in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Thursday morning. He was 73.

He has been cremated with stare honour in Ghona Village at Bhandarpara Union in the upazila. It was attended, among others, by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land), Executive Magistrate Maniruzzaman, and Officer-In-Charge (OC-Investigation) of Dumuria Police Station Md Rfikul Islam.

His death has been condoled, among others, by ex-minister Narayan Chandra Chanda, MP, and Upazila Chairman Gazi Ejaj Ahmed.

He left behind his wife, two sons, many relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Maulana Fazlur Rahman, muhaddis of Porsha Al-Jamia Al-Arabia Darul Hedaya Madrasa, died at his residence in Nitpur Duyarpal Village of the upazila in the district at around 7:30pm on Thursday. He was 75.

He had been suffering with various diseases including old-age complications.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Kalaibari Eidgah Field after Jum'a prayer on Friday.

Later, he was buried at a local graveyard in the area.

He left wife, one son, four daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.







