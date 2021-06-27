Minor boy drowns at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, June 26: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jubayer Hossain, 1, son of Belayet Hossain, a resident of Marichali Village under Douhakhala Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jubayer fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members found his body on water and recovered it from the pond.





