Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Countryside

Six killed in road road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Our Correspondents

Six people were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Jamalpur and Laxmipur, in two days.
MYMENSINGH: Three people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Bhaluka and Gouripur upazilas of the district in two days.
Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila early Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Azizur Rahman, 50, and Shafiqul Islam, 40, residents of Jangaldia area in Sherpur District.
Police and local sources said a Gazipur-bound pickup van hit hard a truck from behind after losing its control over the steering in Bhoradoba Nishinda area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at around 1am, which left the duo dead on the spot and pickup van driver Ramjan Mia seriously injured.
Injured Ramjan Mia was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhoradoba Highway Police Station (PS) Md Mashiur Rahman confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Swapon Mia, 25, son of late Hashem Ali, a resident of Napter Algi Village under Bhangnamari Union in the upazila.
Of the injured, two were identified as Chompa, 18, Sweety, 16.
Police and local sources said a Kishoreganj-bound truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Gaon Ramgopalpur area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway at noon, which left three passengers of the auto-rickshaw and a pedestrian injured.
The injured were rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Swapon dead.
Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as motorcycle driver Kabir Hossain, 20, son Shahid Kabir, a resident of Degreepanchbari Village in the upazila, and pillion rider Selim Mia, 19, son Abdus Sattar of Tengra Village in Madhupur Upazila of Tangail.
Sarishabari PS OC (Investigation) Abdul Majid said a bus of 'Allahr Dan Paribahan' hit the motorcycle in Bausi Bazar area in the afternoon, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.
LAXMIPUR: An imam of a local mosque was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam Raihan, 24, son of Md Nurnabi, a resident of Ramdayal Village in Ramgati Upazila. He was the imam of Kalirchar Bazar Jame Mosque in Sadar Upazila.
Local sources said the accident took place on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Road at noon while Saiful along with Nur Mohammad was going to Tumchar Kalirchar area riding by motorcycle, which left Saiful dead on the spot and Nur Mohammad seriously injured.
Injured Nur Mohammad was admitted to Laxmipur Sadar hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unsteady wave of Hakaluki Haor attracts tourists
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
A view-exchange meeting between newly joined DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul-Hasan
Six murdered in 5 dists
Two found dead in two districts
Man nabbed with firearms at Companiganj
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Dumuria road turns deplorable


Latest News
UK Health Minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Two workers killed in Gulshan road crash
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft