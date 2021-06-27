Six killed in road road mishaps in 3 dists

Six people were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Jamalpur and Laxmipur, in two days.

MYMENSINGH: Three people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Bhaluka and Gouripur upazilas of the district in two days.

Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Azizur Rahman, 50, and Shafiqul Islam, 40, residents of Jangaldia area in Sherpur District.

Police and local sources said a Gazipur-bound pickup van hit hard a truck from behind after losing its control over the steering in Bhoradoba Nishinda area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at around 1am, which left the duo dead on the spot and pickup van driver Ramjan Mia seriously injured.

Injured Ramjan Mia was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhoradoba Highway Police Station (PS) Md Mashiur Rahman confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Swapon Mia, 25, son of late Hashem Ali, a resident of Napter Algi Village under Bhangnamari Union in the upazila.

Of the injured, two were identified as Chompa, 18, Sweety, 16.

Police and local sources said a Kishoreganj-bound truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Gaon Ramgopalpur area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway at noon, which left three passengers of the auto-rickshaw and a pedestrian injured.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Swapon dead.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as motorcycle driver Kabir Hossain, 20, son Shahid Kabir, a resident of Degreepanchbari Village in the upazila, and pillion rider Selim Mia, 19, son Abdus Sattar of Tengra Village in Madhupur Upazila of Tangail.

Sarishabari PS OC (Investigation) Abdul Majid said a bus of 'Allahr Dan Paribahan' hit the motorcycle in Bausi Bazar area in the afternoon, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

LAXMIPUR: An imam of a local mosque was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam Raihan, 24, son of Md Nurnabi, a resident of Ramdayal Village in Ramgati Upazila. He was the imam of Kalirchar Bazar Jame Mosque in Sadar Upazila.

Local sources said the accident took place on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Road at noon while Saiful along with Nur Mohammad was going to Tumchar Kalirchar area riding by motorcycle, which left Saiful dead on the spot and Nur Mohammad seriously injured.

Injured Nur Mohammad was admitted to Laxmipur Sadar hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.



