Covid-19: 39 more people die, 1,213 more infected in 19 dists

A total of 39 more people have died of and 1,213 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 19 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura and Noakhali districts, in three days.

KHULNA: A total of 14 more people died of and 848 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Saturday.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 50,965 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 953, including highest 235 in Khulna, followed by 185 in Kushtia, 129 in Jashore, 82 in Chuadanga, 81 in Jhenidah, 74 in Bagerhat, 66 in Satkhira, 40 in Meherpur, 36 in Narail and 25 in Magura while 14 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

In last 24 hours, a total of 14 fatalities were reported in eight districts in the division till 8am on Saturday.

Of the deceased, five are in Jashore and Kushtia each, two in Khulna and Jashore each, and one in Jhenidah and Meherpur districts each.

The new daily infection figure also shows an almost decrease compared to the previous day's figure on 1,322, said the health department sources.

Among the total infected people, 36,125 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 203 new recoveries found on Saturday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 6,447 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 51,254 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 36,861 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 523 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 521 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 470 were detected in Jashore, followed by 172 in Khulna, 77 in Kushtia, 43 in Satkhira,24 Chuadanga, 16, in Meherpur, 15 in Bagerhat, 14 Jhenidha, nine in Narail and eight in Magura districts of the division.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 14,333 in Khulna, 11,190 in Jashore, 6,989 in Kushtia, 3,904 in Jhenidah, 3,220 in Satkhira, 2,977 in Chuadanga, 2,882 in Bagerhat, 2,470 in Narail, 1,556 in Meherpur and 1,436 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 17 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said right people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining nine had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, nine were from Rajshahi, four from Chapainawabganj, two from Natore and Naogaon districts each.

Some 423 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 357 beds in the corona ward, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Three more people died of coronavirus at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) in the district town in the last 24 hours.

The deceased were identified as Abbasuddin, 70, and Parvin, 50, residents of Naogaon; and Asaduzzaman, 65, of Joypurhat.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 371 in the district.

Meanwhile, 56 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 23.04 per cent.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 13,332 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Saturday.

He said a total of 243 samples have been tested in PCR labs of SZRMCH and TMSS Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours where 56 people found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 41 are in Sadar, seven in Sherpur, three in Kahalu and Sonatala each, and two in Nandigram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 12,390 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

NOAKHALI: Three more people have died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Of the deceased, one was from Sadar, one from Begumganj and another from Kabirhat upazilas.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 135 in the district.

Of the total deceased, 26 were from Sadar, 47 from Begumganj, 18 from Kabirhat, 17 from Senbag, 13 from Chatkhil, eight from Sonaimuri, four from Companiganj and two from Subarnachar upazilas.

Meanwhile, 128 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 28.96 per cent.

With the new cases, the total number of the virus cases rose to 10,813 in the district.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected, 54 are in Sadar, 23 in Companiganj, 19 in Begumganj, 13 in Kabirhat, eight in Sonaimuri, four in Senbag, three in Subarnachar and two in Hatiya and Chatkhil upazilas each.

Among the total infected, 7,410 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, 3,268 people are in isolation and 46 are admitted at a makeshift hospital dedicated for coronavirus patients at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila, the CS added.

PIROJPUR: Some 26 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yusuf Zaki confirmed the information on Saturday.

He said of the newly infected people, 23 are in Sadar, two in Nazirpur and one in Indurkani upazilas.

Earlier, 29 people tested positive for the virus on Friday.

BARISHAL: Two more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

Of the deceased, one was from Jhalakati and another from Pirojpur districts.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 298 here.

Of the total deceased, 126 were from Barishal District including 68 in the city.

Meanwhile, 122 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 16,673 in the district.

A total of 542 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 122 found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 14,698 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.







