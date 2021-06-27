Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Countryside

Lockdown puts lives of day-labourers in disorder

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a road being blocked by police as lockdown imposed on Gopalganj. photo: observer

The photo shows a road being blocked by police as lockdown imposed on Gopalganj. photo: observer

GOPALGANJ, June 26: Daily livelihood earning people in the district are in disarray amid corona pandemic situation.
With their falling income level, they are passing days in hardship. The worse hardship is being experienced by those engaged in small and medium businesses.
According to field sources, small traders, rickshaw-pullers, van and easy bike helpers and drivers are experiencing the living hardship mostly. Tea stalls, vegetable traders, and seasonal fruit traders are also facing the same.
Many are running their businesses and families taking loans. Though many are opening their businesses in the backdrop of running lockdown, they are getting thin presence of customers. They are also facing administrative campaign. In bazaar areas, police patrolling as well as magisterial drive are continuing. In fear of administrative action, many are making back-door trading by deploying own guards on market entrance.
In the district Sadar, Boro Bazar, Pachuria Bazar, and groceries are closed. But selling fish, meat and other kitchen items are allowed till 11am.
In Boro Bazar, vegetable traders Pankaj Roy, Nirmal Biswas, Mostafa Molla, Daud Ali, Siddik Sheikh, Mintu Molla, and others said, "It strikes 8am for purchasing goods from warehouses. Later, we are allowed to trade for three hours ending at 11am. During this short time, our day's expenditure remains un-met. Our unsold vegetables get perishing. Our three-hour-trading does not cover the daily cost. "
"So we are requesting the authorities concerned for allowing trading till 2pm," they maintained.
Tea seller Md Saidul Islam said, "I am running the stall with NGO loan. But the government has asked for keeping tea stalls closed. But I cannot maintain my family by keeping closed the stall. I am finding no other option to refund NGO money. NGO men are exerting pressure. They don't go without money. I am in great danger - finding no remedy."
Hen trader Md Zakir Hossain in Bottala Bazar in the town said, "I am running my business on loan money. We want to run our businesses abiding by health guideline. If not we will get onto path."
Most are not maintaining lockdown restriction in Gopalganj District; District administration is conducting awareness through mike; but the ignorance about the restriction is making no cease; joint mobile courting by police and magistrate is monitoring the lockdown round the clock; despite the initiatives, health rules and guidelines are breached.
Civil Surgeon Office sources said, in the last 24 hours, 154 swab  samples were tested and 77 found positive, while one person died.
This June a total of 2,316 samples were tested and 651 found positive, while 7 died. So far the total test number has stood at 25,065 in the district. Of theses, 4,505 were tested positive, and 50 died.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unsteady wave of Hakaluki Haor attracts tourists
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
A view-exchange meeting between newly joined DC Abu Selim Mahmud-ul-Hasan
Six murdered in 5 dists
Two found dead in two districts
Man nabbed with firearms at Companiganj
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Dumuria road turns deplorable


Latest News
UK Health Minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide
Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans
Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away
Death toll in Florida building collapse climbs to 5
Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building
Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine
Plant tree to prevent calamity like lightning: BUET VC
Barsha back with ‘Super duper hot’
23 new patients hospialized amid surge in dengue cases
Two workers killed in Gulshan road crash
Most Read News
Munshiganj Ashrayan Project-2 beset with corruption
Bangladesh perspective Muhammad Mahtab
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud unveils the cover of a souvenir
Benapole: International kidney trading racket busted, one held
Dhaka Board’s HSC form fill-up from June 29
14 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital
Flower plants grown on boats set on the road dividers adorn the Airport Road
Backward linkage industries to face unwanted challenges
Banglalink Womentor: A move to upskill female engineering students
Bangladesh’s capability to cope with natural disasters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft