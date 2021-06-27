Lockdown puts lives of day-labourers in disorder



The photo shows a road being blocked by police as lockdown imposed on Gopalganj. photo: observer

With their falling income level, they are passing days in hardship. The worse hardship is being experienced by those engaged in small and medium businesses.

According to field sources, small traders, rickshaw-pullers, van and easy bike helpers and drivers are experiencing the living hardship mostly. Tea stalls, vegetable traders, and seasonal fruit traders are also facing the same.

Many are running their businesses and families taking loans. Though many are opening their businesses in the backdrop of running lockdown, they are getting thin presence of customers. They are also facing administrative campaign. In bazaar areas, police patrolling as well as magisterial drive are continuing. In fear of administrative action, many are making back-door trading by deploying own guards on market entrance.

In the district Sadar, Boro Bazar, Pachuria Bazar, and groceries are closed. But selling fish, meat and other kitchen items are allowed till 11am.

In Boro Bazar, vegetable traders Pankaj Roy, Nirmal Biswas, Mostafa Molla, Daud Ali, Siddik Sheikh, Mintu Molla, and others said, "It strikes 8am for purchasing goods from warehouses. Later, we are allowed to trade for three hours ending at 11am. During this short time, our day's expenditure remains un-met. Our unsold vegetables get perishing. Our three-hour-trading does not cover the daily cost. "

"So we are requesting the authorities concerned for allowing trading till 2pm," they maintained.

Tea seller Md Saidul Islam said, "I am running the stall with NGO loan. But the government has asked for keeping tea stalls closed. But I cannot maintain my family by keeping closed the stall. I am finding no other option to refund NGO money. NGO men are exerting pressure. They don't go without money. I am in great danger - finding no remedy."

Hen trader Md Zakir Hossain in Bottala Bazar in the town said, "I am running my business on loan money. We want to run our businesses abiding by health guideline. If not we will get onto path."

Most are not maintaining lockdown restriction in Gopalganj District; District administration is conducting awareness through mike; but the ignorance about the restriction is making no cease; joint mobile courting by police and magistrate is monitoring the lockdown round the clock; despite the initiatives, health rules and guidelines are breached.

Civil Surgeon Office sources said, in the last 24 hours, 154 swab samples were tested and 77 found positive, while one person died.

This June a total of 2,316 samples were tested and 651 found positive, while 7 died. So far the total test number has stood at 25,065 in the district. Of theses, 4,505 were tested positive, and 50 died.





