Sunday, 27 June, 2021, 9:52 AM
latest Prosecutor Zead Al Malum passes away      
Home Foreign News

14 Indonesia doctors vaccinated with Sinovac dead

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

JAKARTA, June 26: Over a dozen fully vaccinated doctors have died of Covid-19 in Indonesia, a medical association said Friday, as the Southeast Asian country battles a rash of severe cases in inoculated medical workers and highly infectious new virus strains.
Nearly 1,000 Indonesian health workers have died from the virus since the pandemic started, with the country's medical association confirming Friday that 401 doctors were among the victims -- 14 of whom were fully vaccinated.
The rise of severe cases in inoculated medical workers has raised questions about the China-produced Sinovac jab, which Indonesia is heavily relying on to vaccinate more than 180 million people by early next year. This month, more than 300 vaccinated doctors and health care workers in Central Java were found to have been infected with Covid-19, with about a dozen hospitalised.    -AFP



