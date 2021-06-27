Video
Sunday, 27 June, 2021
Foreign News

Colombia president’s helicopter hit by gunfire

Published : Sunday, 27 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BOGOTA, June 26: President Ivan Duque said the helicopter he was flying in Friday near the border with Venezuela was hit by gunfire in the first attack against a Colombian head of state in nearly 20 years.
No one was injured, and authorities did not say which side of the border the shots came from. Colombia regularly accuses Venezuela of harboring Colombian rebels on its territory.
"It is a cowardly attack, where you can see bullet holes in the presidential aircraft," Duque said in a statement.
Duque said he was flying with the defense and interior ministers and the governor of Norte de Santander province, which borders Venezuela, when the helicopter was attacked.
Photos released by the president's office showed the tail and main blade had been hit.    -AFP


