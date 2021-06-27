Attempt to murder charge for accused

KOLKATA, June 26: The main accused in the fake COVID-19 vaccination racket in Kolkata is likely to be charged with an "attempt to murder" under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code by the police. He was arrested on Friday by the Kolkata police for running the racket.

The accused have been identified as Debanjan Dev, who had disguised as an IAS officer to run the scam, was arrested after Trinamool Congress leader Mimi Chakraborty filed a complaint against him.

The police say that instead of the Covid vaccine, Debanjan Deb gave people shots of the anti-biotic Amikacin without checking if they were allergic to any particular antibiotic, which could have turned fatal for them.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself is believed to have instructed the commissioner of Kolkata police to add the attempt to murder case. She has also reportedly told him that no one associated with the fraud should be spared. The BJP has accused the Trinamool of being involved in the scam.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP state chief, said, "The Trinamool has now started a vaccine syndicate. Who knows where else such fraud is going on. Similar frauds could be happening in other parts of the state as well."

Ghosh's comments came after his party demanded a CBI probe into the fraud. "The fraud couldn't have happened without the involvement of Trinamool leaders," party leader Sayantan Bose said.

An advocate at the Calcutta High Court has filed a PIL for a CBI probe in the case.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty - who four days ago was tricked into taking a fake Covid vaccine shot by a man masquerading as an IAS officer - fell ill Saturday.

The report said the doctor who attended to Mimi - the Lok Sabha representative from Bengal's Jadavpur - said it was too early to link her illness to the fake vaccine. Sources close to her family told PTI Ms Chakraborty suffered dehydration and a stomach ache, and that her blood pressure had dipped. She is, however, in stable condition now, they added.

The actress-politician was prviously diagnosed with gall bladder and liver-related ailments. On Wednesday, Debanjan Deb - who allegedly pretended to be an IAS officer and supervised thousands of vaccinations in Kolkata - was arrested. This was after Ms Chakraborty was administered a 'vaccine' at one of his 'camps'.

Three more arrest have been arrested in the vaccine fraud case - two people were arrested for forging signatures to open bank accounts and a third for taking an active part in the vaccination camps.

All three arrested will be produced in court today.Police have also filed three additional cases against thefraudster for cheating people of money amounting to almost one crore rupees. -PTI











